MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.05% of Incyte worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.14 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $4,147,155. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

