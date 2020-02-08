MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,549 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.35 and a 200 day moving average of $117.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $73.63 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

