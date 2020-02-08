MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 276,724 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Textron worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Textron by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 104,954 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Textron by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Textron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 953,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Bank of America cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

TXT opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

