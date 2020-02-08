Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.80. 896,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.44. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director David Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $44,257.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

