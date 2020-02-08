MESG Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.17 Million (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, MESG has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MESG has a total market capitalization of $657,488.00 and $2.17 million worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESG token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and DigiFinex.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,823,785 tokens. MESG’s official website is mesg.com. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg.

MESG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MESG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

