Metadium (META) Hits Market Cap of $6.09 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Metadium has a market cap of $6.09 million and $100,761.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Bytex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.27 or 0.03571502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00230077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00130842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

