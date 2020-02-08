Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Cap of $21.82 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi and Tidex. Metal has a total market cap of $21.82 million and $5.78 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,183,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Tidex, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

