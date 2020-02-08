MetaMorph Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $81,008.00 and $32,664.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.91 or 0.05833706 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC, BitMart, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

