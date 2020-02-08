Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.45 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $27.93 million and $3.45 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003628 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.02272837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00120117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,556,052 coins and its circulating supply is 77,555,947 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Coinsuper, RightBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z, CoinBene, TOPBTC and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

