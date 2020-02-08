Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.95. Methode Electronics posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. 141,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 111.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

