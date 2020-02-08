Metronome (MET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $611,282.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $18.94, $50.98 and $7.50. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $611,282.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.13 or 0.03588203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00230842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00129052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,709,178 coins and its circulating supply is 10,184,929 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

