MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $226.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.42 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $283.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $949.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $949.00 million to $952.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $965.13 million, with estimates ranging from $914.01 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

MGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

