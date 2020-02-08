MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Downgraded by Cfra to “Sell”

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of MGM opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

