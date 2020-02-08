MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 321.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,295,000 after buying an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,271,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,297,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 248,936 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 962,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after acquiring an additional 87,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 842,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $31.36 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

