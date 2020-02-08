Micromines (MICRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,315.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Micromines has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. One Micromines token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Crex24 and Bilaxy. Micromines has a market cap of $23,315.00 and $58.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.23 or 0.03480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00221323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00130846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co.

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Mercatox, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

