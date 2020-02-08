Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 3.72

News coverage about Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has trended very positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Micron Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 3.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,753,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,850,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

