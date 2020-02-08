Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 93.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $185.63. The stock has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.