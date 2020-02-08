Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,124 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38,097 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.40. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

