Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,827 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.89. 33,197,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,855,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.40. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $185.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

