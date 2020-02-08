Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,973 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 10.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.89. 33,197,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,855,164. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.40. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $185.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

