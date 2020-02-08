Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Holdings Reduced by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Mimecast worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.92. 544,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,489. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.14. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIME. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,696,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

