Mindexcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,321.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and LATOKEN. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $134,289.00 and $1,321.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 35.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mindexcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.23 or 0.03480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00221323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00130846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mindexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mindexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.