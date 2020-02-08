MINDOL (MIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.71 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00022418 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a market cap of $385.30 million and $1.71 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.01272979 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003784 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001087 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

