MineBee Hits Market Capitalization of $55.22 Million (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MineBee token can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. MineBee has a total market cap of $55.22 million and $230,582.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.77 or 0.03421774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00220119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00130511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

