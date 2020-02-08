Minereum (MNE) Market Cap Reaches $102,010.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Minereum has a market cap of $102,010.00 and $336.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,097,882 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.