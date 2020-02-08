MinexCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59,707.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exmo, CoinExchange and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $337,415.00 and $59,707.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.27 or 0.03571502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00230077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00130842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039018 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,538,440 coins and its circulating supply is 6,138,249 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Exmo and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

