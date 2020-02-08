MinexCoin Market Cap Hits $323,614.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $323,614.00 and approximately $58,235.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.03469875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00223296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00131551 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003210 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MNX is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,538,223 coins and its circulating supply is 6,134,629 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

