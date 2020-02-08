Mithril Price Up 30.6% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinExchange, Bithumb and LBank. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008848 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,717,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LBank, FCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, BitForex, OKEx, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Bithumb and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

