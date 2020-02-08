Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $270.56 on Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $270.56 or 0.02726478 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a market capitalization of $128.04 million and $3.24 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 136.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,247 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

