Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.54 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $16.71 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00008622 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.03420438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00220092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, LBank, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

