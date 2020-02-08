MojoCoin Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (MOJO)

MojoCoin (CURRENCY:MOJO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. MojoCoin has a market capitalization of $24,760.00 and approximately $264.00 worth of MojoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MojoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, MojoCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About MojoCoin

MOJO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2016. MojoCoin’s total supply is 12,276,850 coins. The official website for MojoCoin is mojocoin.org. MojoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mojodevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MojoCoin

MojoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MojoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MojoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MojoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

