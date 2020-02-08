MonaCoin (MONA) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.10 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00017891 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, QBTC and Bittrex. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $116.26 million and $7.10 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,871.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.84 or 0.02264243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.76 or 0.04509036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00778144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00817289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00117896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009463 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026341 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00710912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitbank, Livecoin, QBTC, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

