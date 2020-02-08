Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $3,020.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004371 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00823527 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001910 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,987,470 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

