Monero (XMR) Hits One Day Volume of $106.91 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $81.22 or 0.00823527 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Ovis, Poloniex and Crex24. Monero has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $106.91 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004371 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001910 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,435,442 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Braziliex, Coinbe, Exmo, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, Cryptomate, BitBay, Gate.io, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Bisq, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Upbit, Bitlish, BTC Trade UA, Tux Exchange, Exrates, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Coinut, Huobi, Coinroom, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, DragonEX, CoinEx, Kraken, Liquid, Mercatox, Graviex, B2BX, Coindeal, Bitbns, Nanex, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, Instant Bitex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

