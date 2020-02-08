Monkey Project (MONK) Achieves Market Cap of $264,807.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $264,807.00 and $588.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,115,956 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

