Monkey Project Reaches Market Capitalization of $281,493.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $281,493.00 and $1,268.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,126,260 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

