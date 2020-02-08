Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938,391 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

MNST stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $69.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

