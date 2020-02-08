Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 1.8% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $38,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,674,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,183,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $7,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,998 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

MCO traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $267.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,515. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $159.03 and a 1 year high of $269.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.00 and its 200 day moving average is $224.73.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

