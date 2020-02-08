Mooncoin (MOON) Price Up 28.8% This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 37.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $217.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00765437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007445 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,467,510,806 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

