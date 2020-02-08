Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will post sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.89 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mosaic.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

