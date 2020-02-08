Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to announce $1.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Msci reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

In related news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,373 shares of company stock valued at $12,402,968. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,986,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 123,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,842,000 after buying an additional 40,373 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 39,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.83. 331,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,685. Msci has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $304.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

