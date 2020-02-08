Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Msci worth $31,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,013,000 after purchasing an additional 124,370 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,403 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,452,651.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,373 shares of company stock worth $12,402,968 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $297.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $304.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.05.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

