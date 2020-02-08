M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 75.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $169.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average is $160.35. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14 EPS for the current year.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

