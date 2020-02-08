Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $114.12 million and approximately $19.53 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.31 or 0.05879578 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024256 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127278 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038702 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 114,066,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,838 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.