Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 3,710 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,095,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,653,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corning by 23.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after buying an additional 352,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 132.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after buying an additional 1,039,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

