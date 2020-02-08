Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 264.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31,145.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11,379.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.85.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $111.55 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

