Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 370 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,179 shares of company stock worth $40,251,748 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $381.87 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.51 and its 200-day moving average is $327.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 22.34 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

