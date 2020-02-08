Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

