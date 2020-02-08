Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in W W Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in W W Grainger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,929 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in W W Grainger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in W W Grainger by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $299.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.82.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

