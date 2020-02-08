Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 205.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Kroger by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. Kroger’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

